Investment group Oakley Capital Investments said it had made a €75m commitment to its Oakley Capital Origin Fund.

The fund would follow the same investment strategy as existing Oakley funds but focus on private companies in the lower mid-market, with enterprise values of up to €100m.

The fund's typical investment size would be between €10m and €50m.


