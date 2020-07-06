StockMarketWire.com - Investment group Oakley Capital Investments said it had made a €75m commitment to its Oakley Capital Origin Fund.
The fund would follow the same investment strategy as existing Oakley funds but focus on private companies in the lower mid-market, with enterprise values of up to €100m.
The fund's typical investment size would be between €10m and €50m.
At 9:08am: [LON:OCI] Oakley Capital Investments Ltd share price was 0p at 219p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
