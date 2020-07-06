StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Thor Mining said its Molyhil tungsten and molybdenum project had been awarded major project status by Australia's Northern Territory.
The company was currently pursuing project finance for Molyhil, for which a definitive feasibility study released in 2018 estimated at $43m.
The project had an estimated development time of 12 months.
At 9:15am: [LON:THR] Thor Mining PLC share price was +0.06p at 0.37p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
