StockMarketWire.com - Conveyancing platform provider ULS Technology said it had re-contracted with the Lloyds Banking for a further two years.
Chief executive Steve Goodall said the company's relationship with Lloyds was 'very important to us and sits at the heart of the services we provide to the lender community'.
At 9:31am: [LON:ULS] ULS Technology Plc share price was +3.95p at 52.9p
