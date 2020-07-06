StockMarketWire.com - Packaging and labeling company Macfarlane said its second-quarter revenue hadn't fallen as deeply as once feared.
The company had in May said it expected sales in the three months through June to slip 20-25%, due to Covid-19 lockdowns.
'Our sales performance has been more resilient than previously anticipated in the second quarter of 2020 with total revenue only 7% down compared to the same period in 2019,' it said.
Macfarlane said it had continued to experience weakness in the automotive, aerospace and high-street retail sectors.
But that had been partly offset by underlying strength in the e-commerce, medical, food and household essentials sectors.
'This will result in sales for the half year, inclusive of the benefit of last year's acquisitions, being 3% down on the first half in 2019,' the company said.
At 9:41am: [LON:MACF] Macfarlane Group PLC share price was +6p at 76.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
