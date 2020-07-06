StockMarketWire.com - Natural resource investment company Gunsynd detailed plans to raise around £465K through a share placing.
The company planned to place 71,538,462 shares at a price of 0.65p a share.
'The net proceeds of the placing will provide the company with additional funding to progress its activities and make investments in line with its stated investing policy,' the company said.
At 9:47am: [LON:GUN] Gunsynd Plc Ord 0.01p share price was 0p at 0.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
