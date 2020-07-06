StockMarketWire.com - Communications equipment company Filtronic said it had won a £4.9m contract from its lead defence and aerospace customer to supply transmit-receive modules for airborne applications.
The delivery of the order, over two years, was expected to commence in August 2020.
'This order is a follow-on contract to the supply contract signed in 2017, which concluded in June 2020 but is for a new end-client of our customer,' the company said.
At 9:53am: [LON:FTC] Filtronic PLC share price was +0.6p at 8.25p
