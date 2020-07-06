StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Barratt Developments                     520.40       +6.14%
Persimmon                               2397.50       +6.13%
HSBC Holdings                            403.25       +5.15%
Standard Chartered                       455.90       +4.80%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     275.75       +4.77%
Smith (Ds)                               282.25       -3.14%

FTSE 250
Vistry Group                             727.75       +6.86%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 210.30       +6.21%
Redrow                                   453.60       +6.18%
Hammerson                                 87.49       +5.08%
Fidelity China Special Situations        302.00       +5.04%
Hochschild Mining                        175.65       -6.52%
Energean                                 574.50       -5.67%
Mitchells & Butlers                      181.40       -4.22%
Avon Rubber                             3262.50       -2.03%
Puretech Health                          269.25       -1.73%

FTSE 350
AIM
Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord         3.75     +127.27%
Maestrano Group  Ord 1p                    6.10      +82.09%
Rockrose Energy                         1831.00      +62.04%
Amur Minerals Corporation                  2.05      +30.99%
Thor Mining                                0.36      +19.67%
Borders & Southern Petroleum               0.73      -12.84%
Location Sciences Group                    0.55      -12.00%
Univision Engineering                      1.10      -12.00%
Fusion Antibodies  Ord 4p                 90.00      -11.76%
Bigdish  Ord Npv                           2.35      -11.32%

Overall Market
