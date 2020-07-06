StockMarketWire.com - Cannabidiol company Zoetic International said it had signed its first international distribution contract for its Chill brand of tobacco alternative products.
The agreement would facilitate the company's entry into the Czech Republic and Slovakian markets and pave the way for further international expansion, Zoetic said.
The company didn't identify the partner, other than to say it was 'an established player in the growing Eastern European tobacco alternative market'.
Separately, Zoetic said a joint venture with former chief executive Nick Tulloch had been terminated, having 'reached its natural conclusion'.
At 10:04am: [LON:ZOE] share price was +0.45p at 9.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
