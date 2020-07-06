StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Hurricane Energy said chief operations officer Neil Platt had died on Sunday.
Steve Holmes, the company's production operations director, had been appointed to the role on an acting basis.
'Everyone at Hurricane is deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts and sympathies are with Neil's family and friends,' chairman Steven McTiernan said.
'Neil's passion, enthusiasm and technical excellence were integral to the company's growth over the past decade.'
'His leadership was pivotal to the successful delivery and operation of the Lancaster Early Production System.'
'This outstanding achievement is a fitting legacy for his career at Hurricane and will always remind us of his huge contribution.'
'We will miss him terribly.'
At 1:24pm: [LON:HUR] Hurricane Energy PLC share price was +0.44p at 6.17p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
