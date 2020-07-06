StockMarketWire.com - Financial services group Jarvis Securities said Nick Crabb had stood down as business development director, with immediate effect, as part of his retirement plans.

Crabb would continue to work with the company over the coming year to facilitate a smooth handover of his responsibilities.


At 1:49pm: [LON:JIM] Jarvis Securities PLC share price was +5p at 575p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com