StockMarketWire.com - Oil company 88 Energy said it had reached a level of ownership in shares and options XCD Energy that guaranteed it would reach the minimum threshold required for compulsory acquisition.
Consequently, the offer period for the company would not be extended beyond 13 July.
At 1:52pm: (LON:88E) 88 Energy Ltd share price was +0.01p at 0.26p
