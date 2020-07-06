StockMarketWire.com - Medical devices company Creo Medical said it had appointed current director David Woods to the executive role of chief commercial officer.
Woods joined the company in the new full-time role based in the US, having previously been chief executive of Pentax Americas.
At 2:29pm: [LON:CREO] Creo Medical Group PLC share price was 0p at 209p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
