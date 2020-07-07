StockMarketWire.com - Cruise operator Carnival Cruise Line pushed back the delivery of its new ship, the Mardi Gras, to next year, amid disruptions owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The company said it expected that the newest member of the Carnival fleet, Mardi Gras, would welcome passengers aboard from Port Canaveral, Fla. on Feb. 6, 2021.
The delay came as the company's Radiance's $200m dry dock at the Cadiz, Spain shipyard was suspended this spring when the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a nationwide lockdown.
Carnival Radiance's $200m dry dock at the Cadiz, Spain shipyard was suspended this spring, and the company said it was evaluating shipyard options to complete the transformation.
Following the delay to Carnival Radiance's transformation, likely until spring, Carnival Breeze would be redeployed to Port Canaveral and assume the itineraries originally slated to be operated by Radiance between November 8, 2020 and April 24, 2021.
The 18 sailings of the Carnival Breeze, set to leave out of Fort Lauderdale, had now been cancelled, the company said. Carnival Magic's transatlantic and European itineraries from March 13, 2021 through May 3, 2021 had also been cancelled.
Seven sailings previously scheduled for the Carnival Breeze out of Fort Lauderdale from March 13 until April 24, 2021 would now move to Miami and those guests would sail the same itinerary, but on the Magic out of PortMiami, Carnival said.
At 8:14am: [LON:CCL] Carnival PLC share price was +4.2p at 986.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
