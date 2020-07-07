StockMarketWire.com - JD Wetherspoons rejected a report published in the Daily Mail claiming the pub chain was selling 15 pubs.
The company said the Daily Mail article 'Wetherspoons Is Getting Rid Of 15 Pubs When The Chain Reopens For Business On Super Saturday' was untrue.
The company said that the 15 pubs in question were put on the market in April 2019, of which five were sold - and now belonged to third parties - and eight were withdrawn from the market.
Two of the pubs were still on the market.
The Daily Mail article remained online for approximately two days, but had now been removed.
At 8:30am: [LON:JDW] Wetherspoon J.D. PLC share price was -20.75p at 996.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
