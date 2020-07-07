StockMarketWire.com - Iron ore group Ferrexpo said sales were up by a fifth in the first half of the year following de-stocking.
Sales volumes in the first quarter, increased by 21% to 6.1m tonnes.
Second quarter pellet production was up 5% to 2.9m tonnes on-year, taking output for the half to 5.6m tonnes, up 5% on year.
'The company's facilities continue to operate with minimal impact on operations to date, and the company continues to closely monitor its workforce. The infection rate in the local communities surrounding the Company's operations remains low,' the company said.
At 9:02am: [LON:FXPO] Ferrexpo PLC share price was +0.3p at 171.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: