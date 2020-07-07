StockMarketWire.com - Personalised products marketplace Altitude said demand for products on its marketplace had showed a 'modest' increase since US states began reopening.
With US states beginning to emerge from shutdown, activity had increased through its marketplace with demand for traditional products showing modest increases, the company said.
Since it last reported on 23 March 2020 to date, a period that has been dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic, its supplier partners reported sharp year on year declines of up to 80% from mid-March and throughout April and May in regular promotional product orders, in-line with wider industry reporting, the company added.
'Given, the continued high level of uncertainty the Company remains unable to give any guidance for the 12 month trading period to the end of March 2021, Altitude said.
