StockMarketWire.com - Big data technology group Rosslyn Data Technologies said resilience in trading reported at the time of a fundraising in May was ongoing.
The company said it had a broad range of clients across sectors including manufacturing, banking, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, leisure and transport.
Pressure on their revenues had driven a demand from clients to investigate new opportunities to reduce their cost base or defer supplies.
Initiatives to help clients had been provided substantially on a zero-cost basis and would not provide incremental revenue in the current year.
However, Rosslyn said they strengthened relationships with its clients and underpinned its confidence in its prospects.
At 9:24am: [LON:RDT] Rosslyn Data Technologies Plc Ord Gbp0.005 share price was +0.05p at 5.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
