StockMarketWire.com - Industrial, hotel and serviced office property investor RDI REIT said trading following an easing of lockdowns in the UK had been 'encouraging', with portfolio occupancy rates remaining high.
Around 70.1% of gross rents or income due and demanded was collected for either the June quarter, or the month of June where rents were billed monthly.
That compared with 54.0% for the March quarter at about the same time post the relevant due date.
'Negotiations with occupiers and clients are ongoing and it is expected that the current collection rates will improve or, in certain cases, result in agreements to remove break options or extend leases,' RDI REIT said.
The company said its cash balance was about £80m and that its capital commitments for the next 12 months remained limited at less than £2m.
At 9:48am: [LON:RDI] RDI REIT PLC share price was +1.25p at 81.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
