StockMarketWire.com - LED lighting and electro-mechanical system manufacturer LPA Group said it had won contracts, worth £3.3m, for both UK and export rail markets.
These individual awards into the rail sector included electro-mechanical assemblies into the UK, an LED lighting contract for the Australian rail market and an electro-mechanical jumper order for the UK rail market, the company said.
'Output against the contracts is anticipated to commence in the current financial year (FY20) with the majority of output expected through fiscal 2021,' it added.
At 10:00am: [LON:LPA] LPA Group PLC share price was +2.5p at 66.5p
