StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Thor Mining said positive assay results had been generated from samples identified as having vanadium potential at the Colorado mineral claims held by American Vanadium.
Thor recently announced an option agreement to acquire American Vanadium, subject to satsifaction of due diligence.
Eight initial assay results averaged 1.0% vandium oxide and 0.043% uranium trioxide.
A remaining 13 samples had been transported to a specialist laboratory with facilities designed to handle higher radiation level material.
'We are very pleased with the calibre of the vanadium samples collected, and in particular the uranium content of several of these,' executive chairman Mick Billing said.
'Assays of the higher-level radioactive samples are eagerly awaited. These assay results are expected later in July.'
At 1:41pm: [LON:THR] Thor Mining PLC share price was +0.01p at 0.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: