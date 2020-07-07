StockMarketWire.com - Sustainability focused investor Impax Asset Management said its assets under management in the third quarter of its financial year grew 26% to £18.1bn.

Net inflows over the three months through June amounted to £960m.

'It is clear that investor interest in the transition to a more sustainable economy continues to gather momentum,' chief executive Ian Simm said.

'Notwithstanding the current Covid-19 crisis, interest from asset owners in Impax's investment capabilities remains very healthy.'


At 2:20pm: [LON:IPX] Impax Asset Management Group PLC share price was +23.5p at 386p



