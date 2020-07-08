Final Result
09/07/2020 Ilika PLC (IKA)
AGM / EGM
09/07/2020 Triple Point Vct 2011 Plc A (TPOA)
09/07/2020 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)
09/07/2020 Twentyfour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (SMIF)
09/07/2020 Optibiotix Health PLC (OPTI)
09/07/2020 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
09/07/2020 Bisichi Mining PLC (BISI)
Ex-Dividend
09/07/2020 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
09/07/2020 Octopus Aim VCT Plc (OOA)
09/07/2020 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
09/07/2020 Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC (SCP)
09/07/2020 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)
09/07/2020 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)
09/07/2020 Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK)
09/07/2020 ISHARES III MSCI Europe Ex-EMU $ (IXMU)
09/07/2020 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)
09/07/2020 Bmo Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC)
09/07/2020 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
09/07/2020 Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund PLC (BGUK)
09/07/2020 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)
09/07/2020 Dewhurst PLC (DWHT)
09/07/2020 Verizon Communications Inc Verizon Communications Ord Shs (0Q1S)
