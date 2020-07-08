StockMarketWire.com - Packaging company Mpac said its order book going into the second half of 2020 remained strong, with no orders cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The company's order book at 30 June was worth £45.4m, up from £39.9m on-year.
'Global travel restrictions have had an impact on the timing of new original equipment orders, project execution and on-site service revenues,' Mpac said.
'However, this impact has been partially mitigated through the ingenuity of our employees in the use of digital technology, which contributed to deliver service revenue growth over the prior year.'
The company said it continued to win original equipment and service orders, with noticeable resilience in the healthcare sector and in the Americas region.
Mpac said savings measures had contributed to it having closing cash position at 30 June of £23.0m, up from £18.9m at the end of December.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: