StockMarketWire.com - Asset manager Liontrust Asset Management reported that assets under management grew by a fifth as net flows hit a record in the quarter ended June.
For the period from 1 April to 30 June 2020, assets under management and advice were £19.bn as at close of business on 30 June 2020, an increase of 20% since the start of the current financial year.
The net inflows over the three months were £971m, up from £725m on-year.
'Liontrust has had a very strong start to the new financial year, with a record quarter of positive net flows of £971m,' the company said.
The company also reported higher assets, but a fall in profit for year ended 31 March 2020.
Pre-tax profit fell to £16.5m from £22.2m on-year, but assets under management and advice were up 22%.
A second Interim dividend per share of 24.0p was declared, taking the total dividend per share for the financial year ending 31 March 2020 to 33p, on 22% on-year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: