StockMarketWire.com - Kidney disease diagnostics group Renalytix AI said it had signed an agreement to become a provider in the America's Choice Provider Network.
The network contracted directly with healthcare providers of all types and specialties to establish simple and reliable healthcare access and reimbursement arrangements.
It was one of the largest preferred provider networks in the US with members and providers in all 50 states and agreements with over 1700 payers.
Under the agreement, RenalytixAI would now be able to offer KidneyIntelX testing to diabetic kidney disease patients among ACPN's more than 30m members in the US.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
