StockMarketWire.com - Property investment company CLS reported a rise in vacancy rates and said it had collected about 86% of third-quarter rent that was due between 24 June and July 1.
For the first half of 2020, the company said it had received 98% of contractual rents due by 7 July 2020, up from 97% on-year.
Vacancy had increased to 5.2% in the first half of the year, up from 4.0% seen at the end of December last year, driven by completed refurbishments, now available to let, acquired vacancy in the UK, and some recent lease expiries across the portfolio, the company said.
From 31 December 2019. This increase is due to completed refurbishments, now available to let, and acquired vacancy in the UK, and some recent lease expiries across the portfolio.
'All of our offices across the UK, Germany and France are open and we have made the necessary modifications to make the buildings compliant with Covid-19 safety measures to ensure we continue to support our tenants,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: