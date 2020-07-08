StockMarketWire.com - Virtual reality entertainment content creator MelodyVR said it had entered into an exclusive partnership with Live Nation UK.
The pact was for a series of new live concerts, from the O2 Academy Brixton, connecting artists and fans in virtual reality.
Fans would be able to purchase tickets from Ticketmaster and in-app via the MelodyVR platform.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: