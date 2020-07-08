StockMarketWire.com - Products and consultancy services provider First Derivatives said revenue was 6% higher for the four months ended June from the same period a year earlier, despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on its operations.
Managed services and consulting revenue was up 2% on the prior year period and software revenue increased by 8%, led by growth in recurring license and subscription revenue. But this was offset by a small decline in perpetual license revenue as new software sales continued to take longer to close in the current climate.
'As expected there has been some deferral of new project engagements, the financial impact of which to date has been partially mitigated by lower recruitment and cost management,' the company said.
Looking ahead, First Derivatives said it was still 'too soon to determine the likely outcome for the full year but is encouraged by performance to date and will continue to invest to deliver against the market opportunity.'
At 8:21am: [LON:FDP] First Derivatives PLC share price was +15p at 2545p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: