StockMarketWire.com - Alcohol drinks maker Distil said it expected to more than double marketing spend in the coming months as revenue was expected to increased by as much as 85%.
Looking ahead, the company said it expected revenue to increase by between 75%-to-85% to six-month period April to September 2020 versus the same period the prior year. This would allow for marketing investment to increase by 100%-to-120%, it added.
Operating profit was expected in the range of £50k to £70k.
The upbeat outlook comes as revenue had increased by more than a fifth year-on-year in the first quarter of the year, but volumes were flat.
Unaudited year-on-year first quarter (April - June 2020) revenues increased by 21%.
Volumes were flat year-on-year, which the company blamed on the loss of licensed sales of Blavod Black Vodka in Duty Free and travel retail throughout April to June following restrictions in international travel globally.
This was, however, offset by an 'increase in domestic retail sales both in store and on-line across our product range,' it added.
At 8:28am: [LON:DIS] Distil Plc Ord 0.1p share price was +0.15p at 1.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: