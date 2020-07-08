StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostic commercialisation company Diaceutics said performance in the first half was in line its expectation as demand remained steady.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, sales increased by 20% to £5.3m on-year, reflecting the historical second half weighting of sales within the business, the company said.
The group was seeing 'sustained demand from its blue-chip client base, with steady repeat business,' the company said. It continues to operate highly efficiently with current and pipeline projects largely uninterrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company said its digital platform, DXRX, a diagnostic network for precision medicine, remained on track for launch with its pharmaceutical clients in Q4 2020.
The group's interim results for the six months ending 30 June 2020 were expected to be announced on 7 September 2020.
