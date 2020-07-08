StockMarketWire.com - Value cycle solutions company Craneware said it expected revenue growth to be flat on-year following the disruption caused by Covid-19 pandemic.
For the year ended 30 June 2020, revenue was expected to be about $71.4m unchanged from last year's $71.4m, while adjusted earnings (EBITDA) was expected at $24.5m, up from $24.0m.
'The travel restrictions and lockdowns imposed as a result of the outbreak impacted both sales, professional services, project delivery, the completion of renewals and the associated up-sales in the final quarter, resulting in total sales for the year being only marginally ahead of the prior year at approximately $65m (FY19: $63.1m),' the company said.
'We continue to have sales discussions with hospitals across the US and are cautiously optimistic we are seeing the first signs of sales cycles slowly normalising; however, we remain cognisant of the ongoing macro uncertainties,' it added.
At 8:37am: [LON:CRW] Craneware PLC share price was -20p at 1655p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
