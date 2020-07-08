StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Scotgold Resources said a full underground development team had now returned to work and blasting activities were being conducted at the Cononish gold and silver mine in Scotland.
The company also said that Epiroc UK & Ireland had agreed to supply a second drill rig and scooptram, reducing mechanical availability risk at the project.
The mine's former care and maintenance team, which included around half of the current mining team, was now engaged with remaining earthworks activities.
Overall critical path activities remained building a processing plant, equipment installation and commissioning.
Current activities were focussed on building column pads, floor slabs and preassembly of equipment support infrastructure.
'Our key focus is obviously the processing plant, but at the same time we are putting the pieces in place to ensure the long term success of the mining operation and a reliable supply of ore to treat,' chief executive Richard Gray said.
