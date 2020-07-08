StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical technology supplier MaxCyte said it had entered into a clinical and commercial licensing agreement with private biotechnology company Apeiron Biologics.
Apeiron Biologics would obtain non-exclusive clinical and commercial rights to use MaxCyte's technology for the advancement of APN401, a cell therapy currently in clinical development for various solid tumors.
In return, MaxCyte would receive undisclosed development and approval milestones and sales-based payments in addition to other licensing fees.
At 8:57am: [LON:MXCT] MaxCyte Inc share price was +0.5p at 201p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
