StockMarketWire.com - Technology group Cohort said it had won Joint Command and Staff Training contract for UK Strategic Command, valued in excess of £11m spread evenly over two years, with a further three one-year options.

Work on the contract would commence immediately to ensure continuity of service, the company said.




At 9:20am: [LON:CHRT] Cohort PLC share price was +20p at 590p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com