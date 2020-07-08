StockMarketWire.com - Technology group Cohort said it had won Joint Command and Staff Training contract for UK Strategic Command, valued in excess of £11m spread evenly over two years, with a further three one-year options.
Work on the contract would commence immediately to ensure continuity of service, the company said.
At 9:20am: [LON:CHRT] Cohort PLC share price was +20p at 590p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
