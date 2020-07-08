StockMarketWire.com - Immunodiagnostics group Oncimmune welcomed the publication of research that had been supported by its technology.
The paper was published in Arthritis Research & Therapy1 and demonstrated the potential to improve early rheumatoid arthritis detection using autoantibodies.
Oncimmune's said its autoantibody profiling technology and service business continued to work in partnership with therapy developers to generate insights for their drug development programmes.
At 9:22am: [LON:ONC] Oncimmune Holdings Plc share price was +1.5p at 132p
