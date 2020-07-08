StockMarketWire.com - Logistics company Wincanton said it had extended a relationship with supermarket group Asda for the management of its transport and warehousing operations.
The relationship dated back to 2005, with two-year extension confirming the continuation of services through to 2023.
The partnership entailed four key Asda sites in Doncaster, Larne, Rochdale and Wigan, covering frozen, chilled and ambient grocery, and general merchandise.
The contract employed 1,385 Wincanton staff and 53 vehicles.
