StockMarketWire.com - Regional office and industrial property investor Regional REIT said an 'encouraging' 78.5% of rent due in the second quarter had already been collected, or a payment plan was in place.
Rent collection for the first quarter, meanwhile, was now at 96.7%, with rest expected to arrive 'in due course'.
For the second quarter, discussion were underway with an additional 12.6% of occupiers by income.
At 9:48am: [LON:RGL] Regional Reit Limited share price was +0.3p at 75.5p
