StockMarketWire.com - Travel company TUI said it had completed the sale of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises to its joint venture with Royal Caribbean, for an enterprise value of around €1.2bn.
'The transaction is closed in a difficult market environment on the terms and conditions agreed,' TUI said.
The deal was first flagged in February.
At 9:54am: [LON:TUI] Tui AG share price was -1.45p at 365.45p
