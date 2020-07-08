StockMarketWire.com - Personal care products maker Creightons said it would launch a new hand cream.
A newly developed anti-viral and "alcohol free" hand cream had been approved and was about to launch, the company said.
The company also said it had been able to introduce its new 'Pure Touch' brand of hand sanitisers and hand washes through all channels of distribution that required and needed anti-viral hygiene products.
The company said its overall performance remains on track, though added that 'the competitive environment and demands on the supply chain had nevertheless been, and continued to be, challenging. '
Creightons decided to take advantage of this FCA temporary relief - allowing companies to publish half-year results within six months of their year-end instead of the usual four months - and would therefore publish its preliminary results on Wednesday 26th August 2020.
At 10:09am: [LON:CRL] Creightons PLC share price was -6.75p at 52.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: