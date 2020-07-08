FTSE 100 Coca-Cola Hbc AG 2079.50 +3.66% Rolls-Royce Holdings 285.45 +2.86% Diageo 2792.00 +2.27% London Stock Exchange Group 8466.00 +2.15% Avast 553.25 +1.79% Wpp 592.80 -5.12% Jd Sports Fashion 648.90 -2.92% HSBC Holdings 384.33 -2.74% International Consolidated Airlines 215.95 -2.11% Evraz 295.30 -2.06% FTSE 250 Micro Focus International 369.10 +4.62% Puretech Health 276.75 +4.04% Spirent Communications 255.75 +3.75% Ip Group 63.30 +2.93% Pantheon International 2062.50 +2.87% Firstgroup 41.42 -15.78% National Express Group 166.30 -5.78% Mitchells & Butlers 162.90 -5.40% Victrex 1884.00 -5.14% Signature Aviation 233.25 -5.07% FTSE 350 Micro Focus International 369.10 +4.62% Puretech Health 276.75 +4.04% Spirent Communications 255.75 +3.75% Coca-Cola Hbc AG 2079.50 +3.66% Ip Group 63.30 +2.93% Firstgroup 41.43 -15.76% National Express Group 166.30 -5.78% Mitchells & Butlers 162.90 -5.40% Victrex 1884.00 -5.14% Wpp 592.80 -5.12% AIM CyanConnode 4.50 +30.43% Aura Energy Limited 0.42 +21.43% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.05 +16.67% Trafalgar New Homes 0.09 +16.13% Victoria Oil & Gas 3.81 +15.45% Safe Harbour Holdings Ord Npv 72.50 -45.28% e-Therapeutics 13.18 -23.62% Active Energy Group 0.90 -19.64% Haydale Graphene Industries 3.60 -17.24% Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord 1.90 -13.64% Overall Market CyanConnode 4.50 +30.43% Amigo Holdings 13.24 +23.74% Aura Energy Limited 0.42 +21.43% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.05 +16.67% Trafalgar New Homes 0.09 +16.13% Safe Harbour Holdings Ord Npv 72.50 -45.28% e-Therapeutics 13.18 -23.62% Active Energy Group 0.90 -19.64% Haydale Graphene Industries 3.60 -17.24% Firstgroup 41.43 -15.76%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
StockMarketWire.com -