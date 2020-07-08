StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Coca-Cola Hbc AG                        2079.50       +3.66%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     285.45       +2.86%
Diageo                                  2792.00       +2.27%
London Stock Exchange Group             8466.00       +2.15%
Avast                                    553.25       +1.79%
Wpp                                      592.80       -5.12%
Jd Sports Fashion                        648.90       -2.92%
HSBC Holdings                            384.33       -2.74%
International Consolidated Airlines      215.95       -2.11%
Evraz                                    295.30       -2.06%

FTSE 250
Micro Focus International                369.10       +4.62%
Puretech Health                          276.75       +4.04%
Spirent Communications                   255.75       +3.75%
Ip Group                                  63.30       +2.93%
Pantheon International                  2062.50       +2.87%
Firstgroup                                41.42      -15.78%
National Express Group                   166.30       -5.78%
Mitchells & Butlers                      162.90       -5.40%
Victrex                                 1884.00       -5.14%
Signature Aviation                       233.25       -5.07%

FTSE 350
Micro Focus International                369.10       +4.62%
Puretech Health                          276.75       +4.04%
Spirent Communications                   255.75       +3.75%
Coca-Cola Hbc AG                        2079.50       +3.66%
Ip Group                                  63.30       +2.93%
Firstgroup                                41.43      -15.76%
National Express Group                   166.30       -5.78%
Mitchells & Butlers                      162.90       -5.40%
Victrex                                 1884.00       -5.14%
Wpp                                      592.80       -5.12%

AIM
CyanConnode                                4.50      +30.43%
Aura Energy Limited                        0.42      +21.43%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.05      +16.67%
Trafalgar New Homes                        0.09      +16.13%
Victoria Oil & Gas                         3.81      +15.45%
Safe Harbour Holdings  Ord Npv            72.50      -45.28%
e-Therapeutics                            13.18      -23.62%
Active Energy Group                        0.90      -19.64%
Haydale Graphene Industries                3.60      -17.24%
Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord         1.90      -13.64%

Overall Market
CyanConnode                                4.50      +30.43%
Amigo Holdings                            13.24      +23.74%
Aura Energy Limited                        0.42      +21.43%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.05      +16.67%
Trafalgar New Homes                        0.09      +16.13%
Safe Harbour Holdings  Ord Npv            72.50      -45.28%
e-Therapeutics                            13.18      -23.62%
Active Energy Group                        0.90      -19.64%
Haydale Graphene Industries                3.60      -17.24%
Firstgroup                                41.43      -15.76%