StockMarketWire.com - Renewable energy investor Greencoat Renewables said it had acquired 50% of the 20.5 megawatt Carrickallen in County Cavan, Ireland, for an undisclosed sum.
The remaining 50% of the asset, which features 10 Senvion MM92 turbines, would continue to be owned by Galetech.
Greencoat said the acquisition brought its portfolio of operational wind assets to an aggregate capacity of 538 megawatts.
At 1:08pm: [LON:GRP] Greencoat Renewables PLC share price was +0.01p at 1.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
