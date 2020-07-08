StockMarketWire.com - Warehouse property investor Tritax Big Box REIT said it expected to collect 97% of third-quarter rents by the end of August, while touting its portfolio of 'robust' tenants.
The company said 84% of rent for the three months through September had been paid to date, with 13% scheduled to be collected on a monthly basis over the remainder of the quarter.
'With a diversified tenant base and a weighting towards defensive sectors, the company's resilient portfolio has been reflected in our strong rent collection since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic,' Tritax said.
Discussions with a small number of tenants over payment deferrals were taking place for the remaining 3% of rents.
No rent-free periods or rent reductions had been agreed across the portfolio to date.
