StockMarketWire.com - Accommodation group PPHE Hotel said several of its city and provincial hotels in the UK would reopen in the first half of July.
The company, which operated under the Park Plaza brand, said its Westminster Bridge hotel in London had remained open to provide accommodation to key workers.
PPHE opened its Croatia hotels and campsites on the Istrian Peninsula during May and June, a number of hotels in Germany and Hungary in May and the majority of hotels in the Netherlands in June.
'By the end of July, the majority of the group's hotels will have reopened, with a limited service offering,' PPHE said.
The company said it had introduced protective measures at its hotels, where guests will be asked to comply with social distancing in line with government guidance.
Sanitising stations had been installed near front entrances and throughout all public spaces, while screens were in place at check in, concierge and host desks.
Cashless and contactless payment options were being encouraged, while technologies were also on offer to provide services like no-contact check-in, to ask questions or to order room service.
'Each hotel room will be fully cleaned with updated disinfectant and sanitising chemicals, and each room's furnishings have been adapted to facilitate the higher frequency and intensity of cleaning, with even greater focus on high touch areas,' PPHE said.
'Systems have been updated to improve air circulation and air purification,' it added.
Staff were being provided with personal protective equipment ande the company said it was also rolling out temperature and symptom checks when they reported to work.
