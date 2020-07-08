StockMarketWire.com - Uranium stockpiler Yellow Cake launched a $10m share buyback after it sold a batch of the nuclear fuel source.
The shares would be bought back over three months starting Wednesday.
The move followed the sale by the company of 300k pounds of uranium trioxide at an aggregate price of $33.20 per pound, which raised net proceeds of $9.9m.
At 2:02pm: [LON:YCA] Yellow Cake Plc Ord Gbp0.01 share price was -0.25p at 224.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
