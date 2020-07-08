StockMarketWire.com - Water utility Pennon said said it had completed the sale of its Viridor waste management business to funds advised by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts for £4.2bn, including debt.
Pennon reiterated that it was considering a range of options for the £3.7bn of cash proceeds.
'As previously announced, Pennon will consider the best use of net cash proceeds in terms of reducing Pennon's company borrowings and pension obligations, retaining funds for opportunities and making returns to shareholders,' it said.
The deal would also allow Pennon to focus on its water and wastewater businesses.
At 2:29pm: [LON:PNN] Pennon Group PLC share price was +4.5p at 1072p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: