StockMarketWire.com - Biotherapeutics company PureTech Health welcomed news that founded entity Sonde Health had launched an app designed to detect respiratory diseases such as Covid-19 by monitoring voice recordings.
The new tool, called Sonde One, employed advanced vocal biomarker and machine learning technology.
It was designed to quickly and objectively detect respiratory symptoms, such as coughing, shortness of breath, chest tightness or pain, from a six-second voice sample.
The app combined the voice analysis with a Covid-19 questionnaire and user-inputted body temperature.
'Employers can deploy the solution to any number of staff anywhere and make daily informed decisions regarding who can go into the workplace or who should work from home, without requiring new equipment or workflows,' Sonde said.
At 2:36pm: [LON:PRTC] Puretech Health PLC share price was +24.75p at 290.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
