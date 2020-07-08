StockMarketWire.com - West Africa focused agribusiness Dekel Agri-Vision said it has been advised by manufacturer Oltremare that the first shipment of milling equipment for its cashew processing project at Tiebissou in Ivory Coast had departed Italy.
The shipment was expected to arrive at the port of Abidjan in Ivory Coast in around four weeks.
It comprised 12 containers and included electrical, dryer, steam roasting and workshop equipment.
The remaining three shipments of milling equipment were expected to be shipped and delivered in the coming months.
At 3:00pm: [LON:DKL] DekelOil Public Ltd share price was -0.05p at 2.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
