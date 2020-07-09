Interim Result

16/07/2020 Anpario PLC (ANP)

17/07/2020 Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)

21/07/2020 Audioboom Group PLC (BOOM)

21/07/2020 Tclarke PLC (CTO)

23/07/2020 Getbusy PLC (GETB)

29/07/2020 Aptitude Software Group PLC (APTD)

29/07/2020 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)

29/07/2020 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)

30/07/2020 Hutchison China Meditech Limited (HCM)

30/07/2020 Franchise Brands PLC (FRAN)

31/07/2020 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)

05/08/2020 Bank Pekao SA (BPKD)

05/08/2020 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)

05/08/2020 Sampo OYJ (0HAG)



Final Result

13/07/2020 Rua Life Sciences Plc (RUA)

14/07/2020 Polar Capital Technology Trust PLC (PCT)

14/07/2020 Zoo Digital Group PLC (ZOO)

14/07/2020 Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR)

14/07/2020 Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC)

16/07/2020 K3 Business Technology Group PLC (KBT)

16/07/2020 Invinity Energy Systems PLC (IES)

21/07/2020 Begbies Traynor Group PLC (BEG)

22/07/2020 Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC)

23/07/2020 Cohort PLC (CHRT)

30/07/2020 Card Factory PLC (CARD)



AGM / EGM

10/07/2020 Urban Logistics Reit PLC (SHED)

10/07/2020 DPA Group (0LCQ)

13/07/2020 Starcom PLC (STAR)

13/07/2020 Mind Gym PLC (MIND)

14/07/2020 Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (GWMO)

14/07/2020 Filta Group Holdings PLC (FLTA)

14/07/2020 Bluerock Diamonds PLC (BRD)

15/07/2020 Danakali Limited (DNK)

16/07/2020 Bt Group PLC (BT.A)

16/07/2020 Renewi PLC (RWI)

16/07/2020 Marshall Motor Holdings PLC (MMH)

16/07/2020 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)

16/07/2020 Evgen Pharma PLC (EVG)

16/07/2020 Oracle Power PLC (ORCP)

16/07/2020 Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing (BGLF)

16/07/2020 Trackwise Designs PLC (TWD)

16/07/2020 Tp Group PLC (TPG)

17/07/2020 Dcc PLC (DCC)

20/07/2020 Providence Resources PLC (PVR)

21/07/2020 Audioboom Group PLC (BOOM)

21/07/2020 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)

21/07/2020 Ted Baker PLC (TED)

22/07/2020 Harbourvest Global Private Equity Limited (HVPE)

22/07/2020 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)

22/07/2020 Wincanton PLC (WIN)

22/07/2020 Mediclinic International PLC (MDC)

22/07/2020 President Energy PLC (PPC)

22/07/2020 Anexo Group PLC (ANX)

23/07/2020 Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund (WKOF)

23/07/2020 Live Company Group PLC (LVCG)

23/07/2020 Triple Point Income Vct Plc E Ord 1p (TPVE)

23/07/2020 Helical PLC (HLCL)

23/07/2020 Valirx PLC (VAL)

23/07/2020 Petards Group PLC (PEG)

23/07/2020 Vp PLC (VP.)

23/07/2020 Mincon Group Plc (MCON)

23/07/2020 Clontarf Energy PLC (CLON)

23/07/2020 C&C Group PLC (CCR)

23/07/2020 Circassia Group PLC (CIR)

24/07/2020 Nostra Terra Oil And Gas Company PLC (NTOG)

24/07/2020 Remote Monitored Systems PLC (RMS)

24/07/2020 Surface Transforms PLC (SCE)

24/07/2020 Arkle Resources PLC (ARK)

24/07/2020 Ascent Resources PLC (AST)

24/07/2020 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)

24/07/2020 Kingfisher PLC (KGF)

27/07/2020 Tekcapital PLC (TEK)

27/07/2020 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)

27/07/2020 Fireangel Safety Technology Group PLC (FA.)

27/07/2020 Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC (COG)

27/07/2020 City Pub Group PLC (The) (CPC)

28/07/2020 Uls Technology PLC (ULS)

28/07/2020 Tr Property Investment Trust PLC (TRY)

28/07/2020 Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

28/07/2020 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)

28/07/2020 Irish Continental Group PLC (ICGC)

28/07/2020 1Spatial PLC (SPA)

28/07/2020 Codemasters Group Holdings PLC (CDM)

29/07/2020 Wandisco PLC (WAND)

29/07/2020 Urban Exposure PLC (UEX)

29/07/2020 Boussard & Gavaudan Holdings Ltd (BGHL)

29/07/2020 Water Intelligence PLC (WATR)

29/07/2020 Walker Greenbank PLC (WGB)

29/07/2020 Aminex PLC (AEX)

29/07/2020 Matomy Media Group (MTMY)

29/07/2020 Amryt Pharma PLC (AMYT)

29/07/2020 British Land Company PLC (BLND)

29/07/2020 Rose Petroleum PLC (ROSE)

29/07/2020 Caspian Sunrise PLC (CASP)

30/07/2020 Onthemarket PLC (OTMP)

30/07/2020 Volex PLC (VLX)

30/07/2020 London & Associated Properties PLC (LAS)

30/07/2020 Ukrproduct Group Ltd (UKR)

30/07/2020 Angling Direct PLC (ANG)

30/07/2020 Stobart Group LD (STOB)

31/07/2020 Checkit PLC (CKT)

31/07/2020 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)

31/07/2020 Jd Sports Fashion PLC (JD.)

31/07/2020 Midatech Pharma PLC (MTPH)

31/07/2020 System1 Group PLC (SYS1)

31/07/2020 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)

31/07/2020 Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (SEIT)

31/07/2020 Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (SEQI)

31/07/2020 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)

04/08/2020 Babcock International Group PLC (BAB)

05/08/2020 Bushveld Minerals Limited (BMN)

05/08/2020 Shefa Gems Ltd (SEFA)

05/08/2020 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)

05/08/2020 Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc (IL0A)

05/08/2020 Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Limited (HTCF)

05/08/2020 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)

06/08/2020 Investec PLC (INVP)

06/08/2020 Dekel Agri-Vision PLC (DKL)



Trading Statement

20/07/2020 B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM)

22/07/2020 Tristel PLC (TSTL)

30/07/2020 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA)



Ex-Dividend

10/07/2020 Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK)

10/07/2020 Novolipetsk Iron and Steel Corp (NLMA)

14/07/2020 Oracle Corp Oracle Ord Shs (0R1Z)

14/07/2020 Abbott Laboratories Abbott Laboratories Ord Shs (0Q15)

15/07/2020 PJSC Gazprom (OGZD)

15/07/2020 Skipton Building Society Int Bearing Shares (SKIP)

15/07/2020 Gazprom Oao (81JK)

15/07/2020 Leeds Building Society (LBS)

16/07/2020 Triple Point Vct 2011 Plc Venture Ord 1p (TPON)

16/07/2020 Unicorn Aim Vct Plc (UAV)

16/07/2020 Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH)

16/07/2020 Tatton Asset Management PLC (TAM)

16/07/2020 Volex PLC (VLX)

16/07/2020 Anpario PLC (ANP)

16/07/2020 Castings PLC (CGS)

16/07/2020 Character Group PLC (CCT)

17/07/2020 Surgutneftega PJSC (SGGD)

23/07/2020 US Solar Fund PLC (USF)

23/07/2020 Sse PLC (SSE)

23/07/2020 CML Microsystems PLC (CML)

23/07/2020 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)

23/07/2020 Us Solar Fund Plc Ord Usd0.01 Gbp (USFP)

30/07/2020 Monks Investment Trust PLC (MNKS)

30/07/2020 Keller Group PLC (KLR)

06/08/2020 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)

06/08/2020 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)

06/08/2020 Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (DIG)

06/08/2020 Panther Securities PLC (PNS)



