StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure investment company 3i Infrastructure said the performance of its portfolio was in line with expectations as total income declined from April through the end of June.
For the period from 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2020, total income and non-income cash was £24m including income of £22 million and non-income cash of £2 million. This compares with £22 million of income and £6 million of non-income cash received in the same period last year.
The company said it would pay a final dividend for 2020 of 4.6p a share on 13 July 2020. The company was on track to deliver a 2010 dividend target of 9.80p per share, it added.
'The portfolio overall performed in line with expectations during the period, with minor variations from our March 2020 valuation assumptions in individual assets. The Investment Manager is working closely with the portfolio companies' management teams as we continue to address the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
