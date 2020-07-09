StockMarketWire.com - C&C group said it had appointed David Forde as chief executive officer.
The company also appointed Patrick McMahon, current group strategy director, as chief financial officer to succeed Jonathan Solesbury, who would retire on 1 September.
Forde joined C&C from Heineken where he had served as managing director of Heineken UK for the past seven years. He would join C&C at the latest in early 2021, following the completion of a customary notice period.
At 8:01am: [LON:CCR] CC Group PLC share price was +4.75p at 233.75p
